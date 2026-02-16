Short Interest in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) Decreases By 30.3%

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 669,238 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 960,111 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,011 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 582,011 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000.
Shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.48. 262,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,029. The company has a market cap of $226.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.60. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.11.
The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index composed of overseas-listed Chinese internet companies. CWEB was launched on Nov 2, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.
