ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,943 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 2,075 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGKLF remained flat at $5.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $5.06.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG is a Germany-based automotive supplier specializing in high-precision sealing, shielding and lightweight solutions. Founded in 1879 and headquartered in Dettingen/Erms, the company delivers core components for internal combustion engines as well as emerging technologies in e-mobility. Through an integrated portfolio of gaskets, shielding plates and plastic and metal modules, ElringKlinger supports automakers and tier-1 suppliers in optimizing engine efficiency and reducing emissions.

The company’s main product lines include multi-layer steel cylinder-head gaskets, shielding and insulation systems for exhaust gas after-treatment, and lightweight polymer and metal modules for driveline and body applications.

