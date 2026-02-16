Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Down 22.3% in January

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 49,994 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 64,361 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,055 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 47,055 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hongli Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hongli Group stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Hongli Group Stock Performance

HLP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. 298,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. Hongli Group has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hongli Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hongli Group Company Profile

Hongli Group (NASDAQ: HLP) is a China-based manufacturer specializing in high-performance polyethylene separator membranes for lithium-ion batteries. The company develops, produces and distributes microporous membrane products designed to enhance battery safety, efficiency and life span. Its core separators find application in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, energy storage systems and power tools.

Leveraging in-house research and development capabilities, Hongli Group continually refines its production processes and membrane formulations.

