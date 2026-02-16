First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 179,730 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 15th total of 130,955 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,091 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 319,091 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,964. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities. FTSL was launched on May 1, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

