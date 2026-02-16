First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 179,730 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 15th total of 130,955 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,091 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 319,091 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,964. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities. FTSL was launched on May 1, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
