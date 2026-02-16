American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:AHLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,656 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 23,732 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,239 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,239 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of American Beacon AHL Trend ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Beacon AHL Trend ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Beacon AHL Trend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Pursuit Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Beacon AHL Trend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000.

Get American Beacon AHL Trend ETF alerts:

American Beacon AHL Trend ETF Stock Up 0.3%

AHLT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. American Beacon AHL Trend ETF has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $30.53.

About American Beacon AHL Trend ETF

The American Beacon AHL Trend ETF (AHLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks capital growth through a systematic, trend-following, managed futures strategy. Using technical analysis, the fund actively manages a wide range of derivatives linked to commodities, stocks indexes, currencies, bonds and interest rates. AHLT was launched on Aug 30, 2023 and is issued by American Beacon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Beacon AHL Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Beacon AHL Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.