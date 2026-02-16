Short Interest in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Decreases By 23.6%

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 473,125 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 619,227 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 992,792 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 992,792 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVUV. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3%

AVUV traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.90. 1,061,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,823. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.37 and a 200 day moving average of $101.50. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $116.56.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

