Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Shares Down 32.6% – What’s Next?

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 32.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288.90 and last traded at GBX 294. Approximately 4,325,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 1,751,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.50.

Key Pinewood Technologies Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinewood Technologies Group this week:

Company insiders (CFO and directors, including recent purchases by Oliver Mann and Dietmar Exler) bought shares today, signalling management confidence and providing a short-term support datapoint for investors.

Company insiders (CFO and directors, including recent purchases by Oliver Mann and Dietmar Exler) bought shares today, signalling management confidence and providing a short-term support datapoint for investors. Neutral Sentiment: The board says it remains confident in Pinewood’s long‑term outlook despite the failed bid, which may reassure longer‑term holders but is unlikely to stop near‑term volatility. Pinewood still confident in future despite Apax pulling offer

The board says it remains confident in Pinewood's long‑term outlook despite the failed bid, which may reassure longer‑term holders but is unlikely to stop near‑term volatility.

Apax Partners abandoned its proposed ~£575m (reported ~$763m) takeover after a sudden AI‑led sector re‑rating, removing a takeout premium and triggering forced selling by holders positioned for a deal. This is the primary catalyst for the share move and raises near‑term downside risk until strategic interest returns.

Market reports show heavy intraday selling and a steep share price drop following Apax's withdrawal, increasing volatility and reducing the chance of an immediate rival bid at the prior valuation. Traders should expect elevated volume and possible further downside until buyers re‑enter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 725.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Down 32.6%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 381.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 417.96. The stock has a market cap of £336.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dietmar Exler purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 295 per share, with a total value of £7,375. Also, insider Oliver Mann acquired 25,045 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 307 per share, for a total transaction of £76,888.15. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,466 shares of company stock worth $13,396,112 in the last 90 days. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

See Also

