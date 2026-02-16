Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Short Interest Up 42.6% in January

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 299,195 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the January 15th total of 209,873 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,531 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,531 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Procure Space ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFO. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procure Space ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procure Space ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Procure Space ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Procure Space ETF Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ UFO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,707. Procure Space ETF has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $350.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22.

Procure Space ETF Announces Dividend

About Procure Space ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

