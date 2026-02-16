Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 167,618 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the January 15th total of 242,817 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,352 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VRP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.55. 240,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,375. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.1019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,384,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

