Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 167,618 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the January 15th total of 242,817 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,352 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VRP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.55. 240,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,375. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.1019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,384,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

