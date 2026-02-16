Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 167,618 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the January 15th total of 242,817 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,352 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 610,352 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of VRP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.55. 240,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,375. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.1019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.