Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at New Street Research from $350.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Arete Research from $283.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $300.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at President Capital from $320.00 to $296.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com was given a new $285.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com was given a new $285.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $315.00.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $300.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $301.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $260.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $305.00 to $296.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $290.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $304.00.

2/3/2026 – Amazon.com was given a new $311.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/2/2026 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $335.00.

2/2/2026 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

2/2/2026 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $311.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $310.00.

2/2/2026 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/2/2026 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/2/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

1/28/2026 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $308.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $303.00.

1/28/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $305.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Amazon.com was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $303.00 to $286.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

1/26/2026 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

1/21/2026 – Amazon.com was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn.

1/21/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Arete Research from $264.00 to $283.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $275.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/13/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $301.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $295.00.

1/12/2026 – Amazon.com had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/10/2026 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2026 – Amazon.com was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at New Street Research from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore Inc.

1/5/2026 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $275.00.

1/1/2026 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Amazon.com had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Amazon.com had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,993,927.48. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 42,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.