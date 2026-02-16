iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Short Interest Update

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 25,407 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 19,071 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,003 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,003 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
TMET traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747. iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $4.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1,592.0%.
The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. TMET was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
