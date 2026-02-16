Short Interest in GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GCL) Rises By 27.6%

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 42,976 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 33,687 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,309 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,309 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCL Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GCL Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of GCL Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GCL Global by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GCL Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GCL Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

GCL Global Stock Down 2.1%

GCL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. GCL Global has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 0.33.

GCL Global Company Profile

GCL Global Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: GCL) is a U.S.-based provider of residential and commercial restoration, remodeling and reconstruction services. The company specializes in water damage remediation, mold mitigation, fire and smoke damage restoration, storm and disaster recovery, and general contracting work. Through a combination of proprietary processes, licensed technicians and third-party partnerships, GCL Global delivers end-to-end project management from initial assessment through final rebuild.

In addition to its core restoration business, GCL Global offers home improvement and renovation services, including flooring, painting, cabinetry and other remodeling projects.

