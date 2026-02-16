Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Trading Down 32.6% – Should You Sell?

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) was down 32.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 288.90 and last traded at GBX 294. Approximately 4,325,244 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 1,751,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.50.

Trending Headlines about Pinewood Technologies Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinewood Technologies Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company insiders (CFO and directors, including recent purchases by Oliver Mann and Dietmar Exler) bought shares today, signalling management confidence and providing a short-term support datapoint for investors.

Company insiders (CFO and directors, including recent purchases by Oliver Mann and Dietmar Exler) bought shares today, signalling management confidence and providing a short-term support datapoint for investors. Neutral Sentiment: The board says it remains confident in Pinewood’s long‑term outlook despite the failed bid, which may reassure longer‑term holders but is unlikely to stop near‑term volatility. Pinewood still confident in future despite Apax pulling offer

Negative Sentiment: Apax Partners abandoned its proposed ~£575m (reported ~$763m) takeover after a sudden AI‑led sector re‑rating, removing a takeout premium and triggering forced selling by holders positioned for a deal. This is the primary catalyst for the share move and raises near‑term downside risk until strategic interest returns.

Apax Partners abandoned its proposed ~£575m (reported ~$763m) takeover after a sudden AI‑led sector re‑rating, removing a takeout premium and triggering forced selling by holders positioned for a deal. This is the primary catalyst for the share move and raises near‑term downside risk until strategic interest returns. Negative Sentiment: Market reports show heavy intraday selling and a steep share price drop following Apax’s withdrawal, increasing volatility and reducing the chance of an immediate rival bid at the prior valuation. Traders should expect elevated volume and possible further downside until buyers re‑enter. Pinewood shares slump after Apax backs away from takeover bid

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 725.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Down 32.6%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 381.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £336.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Pinewood Technologies Group

In other Pinewood Technologies Group news, insider Dietmar Exler bought 2,500 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 295 per share, for a total transaction of £7,375. Also, insider Oliver Mann bought 25,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 per share, with a total value of £76,888.15. Insiders acquired 41,466 shares of company stock valued at $13,396,112 in the last ninety days. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Please visit www.pendragonplc.com where Pendragon discloses additional information about the company, its business and its results of operations.

Featured Stories

