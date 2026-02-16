Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Short Interest Up 28.0% in January

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 521,115 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 407,278 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,589 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,589 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of LYEL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.84. 106,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,521. The company has a market cap of $548.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.14. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83.

Insider Activity at Lyell Immunopharma

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, COO Stephen J. Hill sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $28,910.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,225.05. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary K. Lee sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $39,084.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,938 shares in the company, valued at $396,179.82. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $264,285. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,113,000. GSK plc bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,560,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 204.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 660,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 443,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 336,378 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 773.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 154,327 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary platform that combines cell therapy, gene editing and molecular discovery, Lyell seeks to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s approach centers on engineering T cells to enhance their persistence, functionality and resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple autologous T cell programs engineered to target tumor-associated antigens in solid malignancies such as melanoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

