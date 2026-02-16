Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,671,768 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 4,477,741 shares. Currently, 17.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,271,653 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,271,653 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 17.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA YINN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.39. 2,057,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,651. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $57.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $860.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

