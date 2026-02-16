Royal Gold (RGLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Royal Gold to post earnings of $2.57 per share and revenue of $425.4740 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.
Royal Gold Stock Up 4.9%
RGLD opened at $286.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $142.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.61 and a 200-day moving average of $207.72.
Royal Gold Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on RGLD. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.50.
Royal Gold Company Profile
Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.
The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.
