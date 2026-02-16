Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.61% of Texas Instruments worth $17,720,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 28,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $226.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.51 and a 200-day moving average of $183.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.92.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks research raised near‑ and medium‑term EPS estimates for TXN, improving the earnings outlook and giving investors a cleaner growth story to support valuation expectations. Read More.

Zacks research raised near‑ and medium‑term EPS estimates for TXN, improving the earnings outlook and giving investors a cleaner growth story to support valuation expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and post‑earnings analyses are circulating (intrinsic‑value and buy/hold/sell pieces). These generate interest and trading but offer mixed conclusions for different investor horizons. Read More.

Valuation and post‑earnings analyses are circulating (intrinsic‑value and buy/hold/sell pieces). These generate interest and trading but offer mixed conclusions for different investor horizons. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media commentary reviewing TXN’s Q4 results and strategy (buy/sell/hold debates) may amplify short‑term flows without adding new operational facts. Read More.

Media commentary reviewing TXN’s Q4 results and strategy (buy/sell/hold debates) may amplify short‑term flows without adding new operational facts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by CFO Rafael R. Lizardi: 64,532 shares sold on Feb 10 at ~$220.74 (~$14.2M), a ~41% reduction in that holding — a material disposal that markets often view as negative for near‑term insider conviction. Read More.

Large insider selling by CFO Rafael R. Lizardi: 64,532 shares sold on Feb 10 at ~$220.74 (~$14.2M), a ~41% reduction in that holding — a material disposal that markets often view as negative for near‑term insider conviction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Lizardi sold an additional 7,096 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.78 (~$1.64M), further trimming his stake. Read More.

CFO Lizardi sold an additional 7,096 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.78 (~$1.64M), further trimming his stake. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Mark Gary executed sizable sales (12,921 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.10 and 10,248 shares on Feb 10 at ~$220.83), representing meaningful percentage reductions in his position. Read More.

VP Mark Gary executed sizable sales (12,921 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.10 and 10,248 shares on Feb 10 at ~$220.83), representing meaningful percentage reductions in his position. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.79 (~$1.50M), another notable insider reduction. Read More.

VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares on Feb 11 at ~$230.79 (~$1.50M), another notable insider reduction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: DZ Bank AG flagged TXN with a “strong sell” rating (reported Feb 12), a broker action that can weigh on sentiment and trigger short‑term selling by momentum/quant strategies. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total value of $1,637,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,721,074.12. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,805.52. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 117,431 shares of company stock valued at $25,607,436 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Recommended Stories

