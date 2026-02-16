Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for electroCore (ECOR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) recently:
- 2/3/2026 – electroCore was upgraded by analysts at Brookline Cap M to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 2/3/2026 – electroCore was upgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/28/2026 – electroCore was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 1/26/2026 – electroCore had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – electroCore had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – electroCore had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
electroCore, Inc is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies designed to address a variety of neurological and inflammatory conditions. Established in 2006, electroCore has focused its efforts on translating neuromodulation science into a compact, patient-administered treatment device.
The company’s lead product, gammaCore®, is a handheld, battery-powered device that delivers nVNS through the skin to the cervical branch of the vagus nerve.
