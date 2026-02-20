Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $286,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,575,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 128.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 866,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,989,000 after purchasing an additional 488,262 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7,730.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 354,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,851,000 after buying an additional 350,261 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 294.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,664,000 after buying an additional 320,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 94.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 514,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,822,000 after buying an additional 250,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,234 shares in the company, valued at $483,728. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.92, for a total value of $92,039.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,151.36. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4%

ROK opened at $394.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.93 and a 200-day moving average of $375.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.