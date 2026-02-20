Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.70 and traded as high as C$30.49. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$30.05, with a volume of 843,702 shares trading hands.

EFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S. -based critical materials company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements (REEs), heavy mineral sands, vanadium and medical isotopes. Energy Fuels, which owns and operates several conventional and in-situ recovery uranium projects in the western United States, has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States.

