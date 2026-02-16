Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,223 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the January 15th total of 779 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 23,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of XMLV stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

