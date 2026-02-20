Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.84 and traded as high as C$24.84. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$24.77, with a volume of 681,138 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.86.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.52.

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d’Or, Québec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

