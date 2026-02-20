Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as high as C$0.56. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 22,504 shares.
Separately, Atrium Research raised Canagold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Canagold owns a portfolio of Gold and Silver projects located in North America. The company’s flagship asset is New Polaris – an advanced and past-producing, high-grade gold project in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company has a fully funded work program underway at New Polaris, and is currently advancing the project to feasibility status. CanaGold is managed by an experienced team with a strong track record of exploration, development and finance.
