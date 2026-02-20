Brunner (LON:BUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,454.58 and traded as high as GBX 1,500.06. Brunner shares last traded at GBX 1,486, with a volume of 48,914 shares.

Brunner Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,454.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,428.85. The stock has a market cap of £645.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The investment trust reported GBX 27.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Brunner had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 94.54%.

About Brunner

Brunner aims to provide its investors with both capital growth and growing dividends by investing in a portfolio of global equities. The Trust invests in companies all over the world, seeking out opportunities for growth and reliable dividends wherever they may be. Trust’s performance is measured against the benchmark index (70% FTSE World ex-UK Index and 30% FTSE All-Share Index).

