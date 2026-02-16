Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Up 27.7% in January

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 525,287 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 411,399 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,212 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,212 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPH shares. Argus raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE SPH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.25. 301,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.42. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,370,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 142,547 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 24.0% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 44.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE: SPH) is a publicly traded master limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, that provides propane and related energy services to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers. As one of the largest propane retailers in the United States, the company delivers propane gas, heating oil, diesel fuel and natural gas throughout its service territories. In addition to fuel distribution, Suburban Propane offers HVAC installation, maintenance and repair services, as well as safety inspections and equipment leasing to support customers’ energy needs.

The company’s core business centers on the delivery of propane for space and water heating, cooking and agricultural applications.

