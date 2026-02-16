Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 206 and last traded at GBX 204, with a volume of 404746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.

Henderson High Income Trust Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The firm has a market cap of £345.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 186.56.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks. The Trust invests predominantly in companies listed in the United Kingdom and does not expect to invest more than approximately 20% of total assets in non-United Kingdom listed companies.

