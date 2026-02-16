Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 34,005 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 26,747 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,668 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,668 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Thomas David Hull III sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $81,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,500. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,719 shares of company stock worth $179,028. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 121,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.77. 4,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) is a global designer and manufacturer of scientific laboratory furniture, casework, fume hoods, containment solutions and related equipment. With roots dating back more than a century, the company develops integrated lab environments for research facilities, universities, biopharma companies, healthcare providers and government laboratories. Its product portfolio encompasses modular and custom casework, workstations, shelving systems, steel and epoxy resin solutions, as well as advanced ventilation and water management systems.

The company operates primary manufacturing facilities in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, supported by regional distribution and service centers in North America, Europe and Asia.

