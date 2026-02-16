Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 63,943 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the January 15th total of 41,414 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,038 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 62,038 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Yirendai Stock Performance
YRD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,389. The company has a market cap of $314.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. Yirendai has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.
Yirendai (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Yirendai had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.19%.The business had revenue of $218.42 million for the quarter.
About Yirendai
Yirendai Ltd is a leading fintech credit marketplace in China, offering consumer financing solutions through a digital platform. As a subsidiary of CreditEase, one of the country’s earliest peer-to-peer lending pioneers, Yirendai facilitates connections between individual borrowers and institutional or retail investors. The company’s integrated platform handles borrower screening, credit assessment, risk management and loan servicing to deliver a streamlined, transparent lending experience.
The company provides unsecured personal loans for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvement and small business investment.
