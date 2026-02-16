London Security (LON:LSC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,550 and last traded at GBX 2,600, with a volume of 917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,800.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,846 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,218.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £318.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.33.

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services. The company offers its products under the Nu-Swift, Ansul, Total, Premier, and Master brands to companies, governments, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as London Securities plc and changed its name to London Security plc in 2003.

