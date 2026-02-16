Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,162,277 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,496,992 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,162,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.52% of QUALCOMM worth $18,881,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $140.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.29.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 73.55%.

QUALCOMM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,901.36. The trade was a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672.85. This represents a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,217 shares of company stock worth $7,901,275. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

