Oklo Inc. $OKLO Shares Bought by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Oklo accounts for approximately 0.9% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Oklo were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKLO. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Oklo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Oklo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on OKLO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oklo from $58.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Texas Capital raised shares of Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Oklo Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $65.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.90. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 0.76. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 9,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $748,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,148,517.09. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $10,525,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,559,749.14. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,762,526 shares of company stock worth $153,283,847. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

(Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.