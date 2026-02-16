Comparing Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) & Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) and Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foxtons Group has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Foxtons Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 1.85% 20.96% 4.51% Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

80.1% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Foxtons Group pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Colliers International Group pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Colliers International Group and Foxtons Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 5 6 1 2.67 Foxtons Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus target price of $179.44, indicating a potential upside of 58.25%. Given Colliers International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Foxtons Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colliers International Group and Foxtons Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $5.56 billion 1.02 $103.10 million $2.29 49.52 Foxtons Group $209.49 million 0.72 $17.89 million N/A N/A

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Foxtons Group.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Foxtons Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients. It also provides property management services comprising building operations and maintenance, facilities management, lease administration, property accounting and financial reporting, contract management, and construction management; and project management services, which include bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, development management, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting. In addition, the company offers corporate and workplace solutions; occupier; workplace strategy; property marketing services; transaction brokerage services, including sales and leasing for corporations, financial institutions, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, governments, and individuals; and capital markets services for property sales, debt finance, mortgage investment banking services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services. Further, the company provides investment management services that consists of asset management and investor advisory services. Colliers International Group Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Financial Services segment offers mortgages and related products. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

