Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 81,800 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the January 15th total of 54,610 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,371 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 202,371 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

AVIG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,764. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Get Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

About Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIG. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 67,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.