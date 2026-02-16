Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 81,800 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the January 15th total of 54,610 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,371 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 202,371 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
AVIG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,764. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $42.48.
Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF
About Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF
The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- America’s 1776 happening again
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.