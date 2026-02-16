5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 366,796 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the January 15th total of 243,715 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,894 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,894 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.22. 19,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.97. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

