Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 2,945 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for approximately 2.2% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.09% of Cintas worth $71,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 99.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cintas by 11.1% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $193.44 on Monday. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.18.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cintas from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.08.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

