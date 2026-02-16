Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT) Short Interest Up 52.8% in January

Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 65,902 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the January 15th total of 43,140 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,741,867 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,741,867 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Orangekloud Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Orangekloud Technology

Orangekloud Technology Trading Up 2.5%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orangekloud Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orangekloud Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:ORKT Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Orangekloud Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ ORKT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.21. 242,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,364. Orangekloud Technology has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

About Orangekloud Technology

Orangekloud Technology, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing information technology consulting services. Its digital transformation projects include the sales and consulting of Microsoft Dynamics ERP software licenses. It operates through the Packaged Software Solutions, and No-Code Platform and Mobile Application segments. The Packaged Software Solutions segment refers to packaged software and custom software solutions. The No-Code Platform and Mobile Application focuses on providing a rapid development environment through a No-Code platform.

