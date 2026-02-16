Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) & Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Financial Review

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) and Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Linde shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Linde shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nissan Chemical has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linde has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Chemical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Linde 0 3 7 1 2.82

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nissan Chemical and Linde, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Linde has a consensus price target of $508.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.65%. Given Linde’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Linde is more favorable than Nissan Chemical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Linde”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Chemical $1.65 billion 4.08 $284.08 million $2.29 21.67 Linde $33.99 billion 6.61 $6.90 billion $14.59 32.97

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Nissan Chemical. Nissan Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linde, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Nissan Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Linde pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nissan Chemical pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Linde pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Linde has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Linde is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Chemical and Linde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Chemical 17.07% 19.04% 13.75% Linde 20.30% 19.52% 9.10%

Summary

Linde beats Nissan Chemical on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid. It also offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses and parks; and drug substances for antiparasite drugs for animals. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a antihypercholesterolemic agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a long-acting calcium channel blocker; APIs and intermediaries; and manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, it develops healthcare, information and communication materials, and environmental and energy materials. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as air separation, hydrogen, synthesis, olefin, and natural gas plants. It serves a range of industries, including healthcare, chemicals and energy, manufacturing, metals and mining, food and beverage, and electronics. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in Woking, the United Kingdom.

