Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,064,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.14% of Prologis worth $13,978,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,164,325,000 after buying an additional 1,088,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,416,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,922,000 after purchasing an additional 310,333 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,205,000 after purchasing an additional 253,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $1,288,936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,875,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,205,000 after purchasing an additional 379,308 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $138.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.19. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $141.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore boosted their price target on Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

