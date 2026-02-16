Tobam Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Tobam increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly praised J&J on-air, calling the company “amazing,” which can boost retail investor interest and provide short-term support for the stock. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Is Amazing, Says Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer publicly praised J&J on-air, calling the company “amazing,” which can boost retail investor interest and provide short-term support for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street Zen cut JNJ to a Hold, signaling reduced upside conviction from at least one boutique research provider; that can temper buying enthusiasm but is not a major institutional downgrade. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut JNJ to a Hold, signaling reduced upside conviction from at least one boutique research provider; that can temper buying enthusiasm but is not a major institutional downgrade. Negative Sentiment: A Pennsylvania jury found J&J liable in a talc/ovarian-cancer case and ordered $250,000 in damages to the family of Gayle Emerson — a reminder that ongoing talc litigation continues to create legal costs, uncertainty and headline risk for the company. Jury: Johnson & Johnson Liable in Case Linking Baby Powder to Cancer

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. HSBC boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $243.37 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $246.35. The firm has a market cap of $586.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

