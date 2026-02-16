SMART Wealth LLC Makes New $641,000 Investment in Newmont Corporation $NEM

SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $919,170,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,447 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Newmont by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,444,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,236,000 after purchasing an additional 438,748 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Newmont by 4,090.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,263 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Newmont by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,354,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $114.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.94.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $125.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.25. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $134.88.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

