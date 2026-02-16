Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,310,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 331,217 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.88% of Home Depot worth $39,834,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,871,246,000 after purchasing an additional 300,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after buying an additional 327,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,724,000 after buying an additional 153,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $4,885,603,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $391.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.05. The company has a market cap of $389.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $353.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group set a $430.00 price target on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.23.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

