Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Announces Earnings Results

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Impax Environmental Markets had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 691.26%.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock opened at GBX 428.06 on Monday. Impax Environmental Markets has a one year low of GBX 286.43 and a one year high of GBX 431.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 407.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 401.83. The firm has a market cap of £815.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.79.

About Impax Environmental Markets

The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. Investments are made predominantly in quoted companies which provide, utilise, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management (which includes sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

