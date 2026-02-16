Todd Asset Management LLC Has $32.53 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,627 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sempra Energy worth $32,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley set a $97.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $95.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $503,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,739.12. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 7,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $698,081.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,731.20. This represents a 15.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,074 shares of company stock worth $1,385,605. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $94.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.