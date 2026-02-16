Providence Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Providence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Providence Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,270,000 after buying an additional 6,969,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,218. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 326,091 shares of company stock worth $51,795,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $160.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $372.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $179.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

