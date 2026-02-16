Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,071,601,000 after buying an additional 873,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after buying an additional 2,226,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,768 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.87.

Shares of AVGO opened at $325.17 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $46,133,942.80. The trade was a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. This represents a 2.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

