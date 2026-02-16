SMART Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

SMART Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish notes lifted investor enthusiasm; several upgrades and price-target raises prompted gap-ups and heavy buying earlier in the week. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 9.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Management/CFO messaging that demand significantly outpaces supply — and that tightness could persist beyond 2026 — bolstered the bull case for DRAM/HBM pricing power and AI revenue visibility. Micron Technology Stock (MU) Opinions on CFO Supply-Demand Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Company momentum tied to accelerated HBM4 and NAND updates — reports of faster HBM4 timelines and facility progress lifted expectations for near-term product competitiveness and AI revenue mix. Micron (MU) Stock Surges 10% on Accelerated HBM4 Chip Timeline
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail and social-media sentiment has flipped bullish (Reddit/X), amplifying momentum but increasing volatility risk as retail participation can accelerate both rallies and pullbacks. Micron Is Suddenly at the Center of AI Spending As Shares Keep Soaring
- Neutral Sentiment: “Is Micron the next Nvidia?” pieces and bull-case writeups drive narrative momentum but are largely speculative — useful for sentiment but not proof of sustainable fundamentals. 2 AI Stocks Soaring Over 400% That Could Be The Next NVIDIA
- Negative Sentiment: Samsung’s announcement that it’s mass-producing HBM4 raises competitive risk and prompts investors to re-evaluate Micron’s premium valuation and near-term share gains. Samsung Claims to Be First to Ship New Memory Chips. What It Means for Micron.
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns and at least one downgrade/dissenting view argue Micron may be “priced to perfection,” increasing pullback risk if execution or end-market strength softens. Micron Is Priced To Perfection In A Non-Perfect Market (Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling activity (multiple executive sales) is being watched by some investors as a potential caution, even as institutional holdings remain large and mixed. Micron Technology Stock (MU) Opinions on CFO Supply-Demand Outlook
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Micron Technology Trading Down 0.6%
Micron Technology stock opened at $411.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.73. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50. The stock has a market cap of $463.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Micron Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.
Insider Transactions at Micron Technology
In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
