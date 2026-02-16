SMART Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

SMART Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.21.

Micron Technology stock opened at $411.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.73. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50. The stock has a market cap of $463.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,904,987.50. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

