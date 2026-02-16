Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Thryv from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Thryv from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thryv from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered Thryv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Thryv alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on THRY

Thryv Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of THRY opened at $3.62 on Friday. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $157.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $933,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,152,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 302,723 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Thryv by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Thryv by 842.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 653,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 584,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:THRY) is a software and technology solutions provider focused on helping small- and medium-sized businesses manage customer relationships, marketing and communications, appointments and payments through a unified platform. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company delivers cloud-based software designed to simplify administrative tasks and enable business owners to engage with customers across multiple channels.

At the core of Thryv’s offerings is its flagship Thryv software platform, which combines customer relationship management (CRM) tools, automated marketing and social media management, online scheduling, invoicing and payment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.