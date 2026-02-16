Tobam Acquires 6,310 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Tobam grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after buying an additional 1,252,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $4,275,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,357,572,000 after buying an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,315,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,473,838,000 after buying an additional 147,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle News Summary

Oracle Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

ORCL opened at $160.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.