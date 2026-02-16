Ceragon Networks (CRNT) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $84.2310 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

CRNT stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.98 million, a PE ratio of 113.06 and a beta of 1.19. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 19,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

(Get Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a global provider of wireless backhaul solutions, specializing in high-capacity, low-latency connectivity for mobile operators and private networks. The company designs and manufactures a portfolio of microwave and millimeter-wave equipment that serves as a fiber alternative for carrying voice, data and video traffic between cell sites and core networks. Ceragon’s solutions are engineered to support the rigorous performance requirements of modern 4G and 5G deployments, with an emphasis on scalability, reliability and efficient spectrum utilization.

The company’s product lineup includes point-to-point and multi-point radio platforms, as well as software-driven network management tools that enable operators to plan, deploy and monitor end-to-end transport networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.