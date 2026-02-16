M&G PLC Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

M&G PLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $30,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 104.3% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings cut McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.07.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $933.75 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $585.22 and a 52-week high of $971.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $840.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $788.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,096.24. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

